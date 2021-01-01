Danner Men's Vertigo 917 Waterproof Hiking Boots, Brindle

DESIGN: Full-grain leather upper that was put through 6 tests of durability Modernized stitchdown construction allows the boot to keep a wider platform while eliminating the need for a buffed sidewall Lace closure with no heel loop Height: 5 in. Weight: 35 oz. IN-SHOE COMFORT: Vibram® SPE rubberized EVA midsole for maximum rebound, comfort and support Great-fitting, ergonomic, and updated 971 last with added footbed for stability and greater underfoot support Nylon shank Cushioning open-cell polyurethane OrthoLite® footbed for better heat dissipation and air circulation DURABILITY AND TRACTION: GORE-TEX waterproof breathable lining Exclusive Vibram® 917 outsole featuring XS Trek® for optimal traction in urban environments