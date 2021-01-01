Bring a modern edge to your outfit with these Perry Ellis men's dress pants. Their textured plaid pattern exudes classic style, while a very slim fit gives them a super sleek silhouette. The sophisticated flat front pants are enhanced with performance stretch for superior comfort and mobility. You'll always look sharp with these stylish men's pants in the rotation. 69% Polyester / 29% Viscose / 2% Elastane Very Slim Fit Textured Fabrication Performance Stretch 5-Make Waistband Quarter Top Pockets Back Button Through Pockets Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Inseam: 32" Wearing Size 32" x 32" | Perry Ellis Men's Very Slim Fit Textured Plaid Stretch Suit Pant in Charcoal/Gray, Size 34 x 30, Polyester/Elastane/Viscose