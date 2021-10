Fit & Design: Speedo® Eco 4-way stretch for superior comfort and movement Speedo® Eco Mesh basket liner for additional support One side pocket on each side and on a back patch pocket 4” inseam/14” outseam Side seams Speedo® logo on left leg Technology: Block the Burn UPF 50+ provides protection from the sun’s harmful rays Additional Details: Contains 50% recycled polyester Model height: 6’ 3” Model waist: 32” Model inseam: 34” Model is wearing a size medium