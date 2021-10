With just-right room in the thighs and a classic mid-rise, these slim straight-leg jeans won't constrict or compromise your modern style. Innovative TRANSCEND VINTAGE denim in a bright blue wash blends authentic denim characteristics with a soft feel and excellent shape recovery after every wear. 34" inseam; 14" leg opening; 9 1/2" front rise; 14" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2%