ECCO Men's VITRUS III Apron Toe Slip-On Loafer, AMBER, 5 US medium

Revolutionary VITRUS shank is inserted into the mould, to create a one-of-a-kind rounded heel that brings you closer to the ground for stability and comfort FLUIDFORM Comfort Technology and anatomical last follow the natural curves of the foot to provide long-lasting, lightweight cushioning Lined in rich leather for a luxe feel and textile for softness and breathability Crafted in full-grain leathers, made in our own tanneries Leather-covered, moulded inlay sole provides added support and cushioning