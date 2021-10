FIT AND DESIGN: Modernized flannel button-up with a standart fit and stretch for activity Recycled polyester provides stretch fabrication that will increase your mobility Full button down at center front Two secure chest pockets with button closure Adjustable button closures at both cuffs Flag label at lower left side seam ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Uses: Backpacking / Hiking, Casual / Travel Center Back Length: 29.5 in. / 73.7 cm Weight: 11.8 oz. / 334 g Body Fabric Weight: 186 g/m2