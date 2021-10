This classic waffle textured piece is soft and comfy with a little stretch that fits to the body, it stylishly compliments any pair of denim. More waffle than thermal this fabric breathes and can be worn during any season. - Fits true to size, fit to your body but not too tighty.- 100% Cotton- Machine Wash Cold- Made in Japan* Model is 6'10 wearing size S/M | Men's V::ROOM Waffle Crewneck LS Sweater in Black, Size Large/XL