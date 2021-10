This stylish Henley sweater is a versatile addition to any fashionable wardrobe. Featuring a waffle knit that feels as good as it looks, this men’s pullover is a cozy option when the weather cools. A three-button placket at the crew neck collar allows for custom comfort and easy on and off. 100% Cotton Crew Neck Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Original Penguin Men's Waffle Knit Henley Sweater in Dark Charcoal Heather Black, Size XL, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear