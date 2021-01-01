The North Face Men's Wander Pant - XXL - TNF Black

Features of The North Face Men's Wander Pant Stretch-woven fabric for increased mobility and durability Extremely durable, moisture-wicking FlashDry-XD helps keep you cool and dry Non-PFC DWR finish for added protection Elastic waistband with an internal drawcord makes pants easy to pull on Secure-zip hand pockets and back pocket Encased-elastic leg-opening cuffs Heat transfer logo on left tHigh and back-right yoke Regular Inseam: 29in. Standard Fit Fabric Details 75D x 75D 86% recycled polyester, 14% elastane with FlashDry-XD and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish