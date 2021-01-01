Carhartt Men's Washed Duck Sherpa Lined Coat - Medium Regular - Black

The Carhartt Men's Washed Duck Sherpa Lined Coat is a durable coat for working through winter. Daily wear, whether you're working the farm, on the construction site or just enjoying time away up north. The 100%; cotton duck exterior holds up to scrapes with nature, brushes with tools and equipment on the job and more. The body has been lined with Sherpa fleece for the boost of heat you'll need at your center, while the sleeves Are quilted with nylon making it super easy to slip on and off. Move naturally whether you're swinging a hammer or helping the animals into the barn or shoveling the food source off the truck with a pleated bi-swing back that stretches across your shoulders. Finished with plenty of pockets for hand warming and stuff-holding. Features of the Carhartt Men's Washed Duck Sherpa Lined Coat Sherpa lining in body, quilted-nylon lining in sleeves Contrasting color collar with under- collar snaps for optional hood Left chest pocket with zipper closure Two lower-front pockets Two inside pockets Pleated elbows Inner-sleeve, rib-knit storm cuffs Split-back construction Pleated bi-swing back Triple-stitched main seams Fabric Details 100% ringspun Cotton, washed duck