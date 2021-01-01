Morphic Men's Watches Black - Black & Green M34 Series Watch - Gift With Purchase

Black & Green M34 Series Watch - Gift With Purchase. Equip him with everything he needs to stay punctual throughout his day.Note: Purchase includes one free Hero Goods Adams wallet.Includes watch and Hero Goods Adams wallet.Case: 20 mm WBracelet: 22 mm W x 8.75'' LClasp closureCase: brushed stainless steelBracelet: siliconeJapanese quartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownSingle time zoneDate indicatorWater-resistant to 5 ATM (165 feet)1-year limited warranty (contact customer service for details)Made in Japan