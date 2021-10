Black & Two-Tone Pro Diver 3-Hand Bracelet Watch - Men. Thanks to a design thats both timeless and modern, this watch instantly elevates every style. Its quality craftsmanship makes it a true heirloom-quality piece. Case: 47 mm diameterSafety claspCase: stainless steelBracelet: stainless steelQuartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownCalendar date functionWater-resistant to 20 ATM (660 feet)3-year limited manufacturer warranty (contact customer service for details)Made in Japan