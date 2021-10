Goldtone & Stainless Steel Specialty Chronograph Bracelet Watch. Water-resistant and timelessly elegant, this stylish watch will be his new favorite accessory for work and casual wear. Case: 1.77'' diameterBracelet: 24 mm W x 8.27'' LFold-over claspCase: stainless steelBracelet: stainless steelBezel: stainless steelFace: metalHands: metalQuartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownDate indicator60 minute chronograph functionLuminousWater-resistant to 10 ATM (330 feet)Made in Japan