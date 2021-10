Black Stainless Steel Lupah Chronograph Watch. Create a sophisticated and sleek look that works with any ensemble with this watch that features a comfortable band and a sport square design. Case: 46.8 mm diameterBracelet: 30 mm WBuckle closureCase: stainless steelBracelet: polyurethaneFace, hands and crown: metalBezel: stainless steel / crystalQuartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownSingle time zone3-year limited manufacturer warrantyMade is Switzerland