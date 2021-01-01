Salt Life Men's Watermans Trifecta Performance Long Sleeve Shirt, Large, Black

Fish, surf, or dive in the Salt Life® Men’s Watermans Trifecta Performance Long Sleeve Shirt. Built with advanced technology, this shirt will protect you from harmful rays while it keeps you cool and dry. Fit Regular fit long sleeve shirt Crew neckline Technology UV 30 sun protection Moisture wicking material to keep you dry Antimicrobial to keep you fresher, longer Built-in cooling ventilation fabric Design Ultra-light weight and soft feel fabric Salt Life® branding down sleeve and on chest Screen printed graphic on back Chest pocket to hold small items Additional Details Machine washable