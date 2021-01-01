From drew

Men's Drew Watson Hook and Loop Shoe

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

An ideal shoe for anyone with limited hand mobility, the Watson Hook and Loop Shoe by Drew® couldn?t be any easier to wear. These comfy kicks feature a wide, one-piece hook and loop strap that opens up for easy-on, easy-off style. The Watson shoe is designed with a lightweight, polyurethane outsole, combined with double the added depth and plenty of room for prescribed orthotics. Features and Benefits Wide, one-piece hook and loop strap opens up for easy-on, easy-off style Ideal for anyone with limited hand mobility Drilex® linings wick away moisture

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com