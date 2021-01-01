Men's Drew Watson Hook and Loop Shoe

An ideal shoe for anyone with limited hand mobility, the Watson Hook and Loop Shoe by Drew® couldn?t be any easier to wear. These comfy kicks feature a wide, one-piece hook and loop strap that opens up for easy-on, easy-off style. The Watson shoe is designed with a lightweight, polyurethane outsole, combined with double the added depth and plenty of room for prescribed orthotics. Features and Benefits Wide, one-piece hook and loop strap opens up for easy-on, easy-off style Ideal for anyone with limited hand mobility Drilex® linings wick away moisture