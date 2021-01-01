QALO Men's Wedding Ring, Size 10, Black

Designed for flexibility and style the QALO Men’s Wedding Ring embraces and shares the power of commitment. Made from medical grade silicone the QALO ring is designed to provide a safe and functional alternative to the traditional metal wedding ring. The flat silhouette maximizes comfort and ensures your ring moves with you whether you’re heading to the gym or doing the dishes. A stamped “Q” on the outside of the ring serves as a reminder to the commitment of togetherness the QALO Wedding Ring represents. FEATURES: Durable, flexible wedding ring ideal for active lifestyles Constructed from medical grade silicone Flat silhouette maximizes comfort Non-porous and non-conductive properties maximize functionality Stamped ‘Q’ adds stylish finish SPECS: Dimensions: .87 cm wide, .15 cm thick Tensile Strength: 85N Material: Medical Grade Silicone Elongation: 489%