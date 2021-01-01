Features of the Columbia Men's Wild CardPant Omni-Tech waterproof/breathable fully seam sealed Omni-HEAT 3D 4-way comfort stretch Leg venting Internal waist gaiter Exterior adjustable waist Jacket and pant connector Internal comfort knit waistband Articulated knees Zippered hand pockets THigh pockets Bottom leg zips Internal leg gaiter Hammerhead reinforced cuff guard Fabric Details Shell: Omni-Tech Lux Stretch 94% Polyester / 6% Elastane Shell: 100% Polyester microfleece Lining: 100% Polyester Lining: Hydroplus 100% Nylon Insulation: 60g Omni-Heat Thermal Stretch Insulation 100% Polyester