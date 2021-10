Features of the Mammut Men's Winter LS Shirt Comfortably soft, brushed material Antimicrobial treatment with Polygiene to reduce unpleasant odors Concealed button plackets Chest pocket Movement fold on back for extra comfort Robust fabric thanks to polyamide content Fashionable pattern with small checks with melange look Rounded hem Fabric Details Main material: 52% Polyester / 48% Polyamide