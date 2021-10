Step up your running routine with the tech-driven New Balance WNL x NB FC Racer Elite. Built for runners of all experience, this dynamic shoe packs a streamlined upper design that makes it effortlessly stylish. New Balance WNL x NB FC Racer Elite features: FuelCell foam delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward. The Dynaride outsole offers traction and reduces weight. The synthetic and mesh upper offers a lightweight feel. The lace-up closure offers a secure fit.