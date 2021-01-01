Billy Reid Men's Wool Double Breasted Bond Peacoat with Leather Details, Brown, XX-Large

ICONIC BILLY REID - This iconic Billy Reid Bond Peacoat jacket was named after Bond St in New York City. This men's jacket is an essential and timeless piece, with a classic body that allows it to be worn for years to come. The wool coat's fit is tailored - for a more relaxed look or layering, move up one size. SIGNATURE BILLY REID CRAFTSMANSHIP - This Billy Reid Bond Peacoat is more than a traditional peacoat, it features authentic, high-quality details including a genuine leather undercollar, an heirloom ribbon locker loop, and horn button closures. The jacket is single-vented, unlined and comes in a classic tailored fit. For a more relaxed look, move up one size. FINEST ITALIAN FABRICS - This peacoat for men is made in Italy from durable and warm Melton wool is designed to last a lifetime. The Billy Reid Bond Peacoat is a blend of 90% wool, 10% nylon. BILLY REID OUTERWEAR - Designed and constructed to last, Billy Reid's jackets, coats and more are signature items that stand the test of time and are versatile enough to wear wherever life takes you. They combine craftsmanship, utility and style to create timeless, wearable luxury. AMERICAN LUXURY, BUILT TO LAST - Billy Reid clothing was born more than 20 years ago to create menswear that combines classic American style with a modern direction. Billy Reid’s designer clothing is built with integrity to make men look and feel their best, with an intense focus on details that create high quality garments tailor-made to fit into your life. This item is part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry. Sizes and quantities are limited.