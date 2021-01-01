For a sportier look, the half-zip sweater combines casual sensibility with classic style. A fresh, modern take on the classic pullover, this half-zip sweaters boast ribbed detailing, a tailored collar and cuffs, and our signature, breathable merino wool. Unlike many other luxury fabrics, merino wool doesn't require expensive dry cleaning. Product Details: 100% Merino Wool Convenient Hidden Zipper Ribbed Detailing Classic Collar and Cuffs Standard Fit Thoughtfully Crafted for Easy Layering Gauge: 12 Merino Wool Properties: Temperature Regulating Ultra-Soft Feel and UV Sun Protection Naturally Antibacterial Low Maintenance Wrinkle and Pilling Resistant Unlike many other luxury fabrics, merino wool doesn't require expensive dry cleaning. The fabric is machine washable and super low maintenance. A gentle machine wash and quick line dry will ensure that your Merino wool keeps its original elasticity and color for years to come. For best results, follow these machine wash and care instructions: Select the "wool" setting on your washing machine (the washing machine will set the temperature at 30°C) and verify that the spin speed does not exceed 600 rpm (revolutions per minute). Use a small amount of wool soap and separate your Romeo Merino piece from other materials, particularly items that have zippers or buckles. While you can iron your Romeo Merino piece, the fabric is naturally wrinkle-resistant, so ironing should be kept to a minimum. If you do choose to iron your piece, ensure your iron is set to the "wool" option. If your iron doesn't have the option, lower the temperature as much as possible, and make sure your iron is using a "steam" setting. Avoid ironing the hems and cuffs of your Romeo Merino sweater. Ensure your Romeo Merino piece is hanging in a well-ventilated area. Men's Black Wool Merino Half Zip Sweater - Classic Large Romeo Merino