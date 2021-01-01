Men's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Cessnock Slip Resistant Slip On Sneaker

Exude a casual, sporty vibe and make your work day feel easy with the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Cessnock Slip Resistant Slip On Sneaker. This slip-on sneaker features a water-resistant upper and a full-length memory foam comfort insole that provides all-day cushioning. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy, comfortable fit Woven-in texture for durability and breathability Stretch bungee laced front panel Padded collar Soft fabric lining Memory Foam full length cushioned comfort insole Flexible athletic-inspired lightweight shock-absorbing midsole Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design Slip-resistant rubber traction outsole Heel pull tab for easy on and off