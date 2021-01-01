Men's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Felton Altair Slip Resistant Shoe

Stay comfortable and safe at work wearing the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit® Felton Altair Slip Resistant Shoe. This lace-up work shoe is all about your comfort as it features a padded collar and tongue and memory foam cushioned comfort insole that provides all-day comfort and cushioning to your feet. The supportive midsole offers excellent shock absorption, and a flexible rubber outsole is slip-resistant, urging you to take confident steps while you are at work. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Durable synthetic overlays Stitching accents Reinforced stitched seams Front, side and heel overlays Padded collar and tongue Soft fabric lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomier comfortable fit Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Supportive shock absorbing midsole Flexible rubber slip resistant traction outsole Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design EH Safe tested ASTM F2892-11 for safety