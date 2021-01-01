From skechers

Men's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Holdredge Rebem Steel Toe Hiker

Description

Stay safe and comfortable all day in sporty style with the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit® Holdredge Rebem Steel Toe Hiker. Smooth leather, synthetic, and ripstop mesh fabric upper in a lace-up ankle-height hiker-style steel toe work boot with Gel Infused Memory Foam insole. Features and Benefits Steel safety toe for protection. Steel toe rated ASTM F2412/2413-2011 I/75 C/75 protection. Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design. EH Safe rated ASTM F2413-2011. Slip-resistant traction rubber outsole. Sole tested ASTM F1677-05 Mark II to meet or exceed a .5 coefficient on wet and oily surfaces Scuff-resistant smooth leather upper with synthetic overlays and ripstop mesh fabric panels for cooling effect Padded collar and tongue Soft fabric boot lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy comfortable fit Gel Infused Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Shock absorbing midsole Flexible rubber slip-resistant traction outsole

