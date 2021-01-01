Bogs Men's Workman Mid Boot - 13 - Black

Features of the Bogs Men's Workman Mid Boot 100% Waterproof Made with Seamless Construction - 30% lighter and more durable Constructed with 7.5mm Neo-Tech waterproof Insulation Rebound cushioning provides lasting comfort DuraFresh bio-Technology that activates to fight odors Bogs Max-Wick moves sweat away from your foot to keep you dry Contoured eco EVA Footbed with gel cushioning BioGrip Outsole slip resistant Outsole Flex width insole adapts to foot width Reinforced heel/toe for improved durability Asymmetrical composite toes custom built for each size Comfort rated to -72°F/-60°F