Men's Rocky 11" Worksmart CT Internal Met Guard Boot RKK0264

The Rocky 11" Worksmart Composite Toe Internal Met Guard Work Boot RKK0264 is ready to take on the day, designed with tough, oil resistant polyurethane outsoles and high abrasion toe caps for additional durability and protection. All around waterproofing guarantees to keep your feet dry when you need it the most, so wet environments will not be a problem. Features and Benefits Composite toe Internal Met Guard Direct attach construction Full grain leather Rocky Waterproof Oil and slip resistant rubber Abrasion resistant outsole Cushioned footbed ASTM F2413 Electrical Hazard Standard