Russell Mens Workwear Gilet Jacket (French Navy) - XXL - Also in: S, 4XL, XS, L, XL, 3XL

DuPont Teflon fabric protector. - Drop tail. - Elasticated gusset at armhole. - Reinforced hang tag. - Full zip with storm flap, flexi notch at neck. - Right hand side chest pocket with multi compartments. - Zipped vertical front pockets and internal A4 document pocket on right hand side. - Weight: 260g/m2. - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% cotton hard. - RUSSELL WORKWEAR - complete choice when creating your company identity. - Combining garments to create a workwear solution that covers your specific demands. - Gender: Men