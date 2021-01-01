HO Sports Men's World Cup Water Ski Gloves, XL, Black

Enjoy ultimate comfort and maximum handle feel on the water this season with the HO Sports® Men’s World Cup Water Ski Gloves! Strategic stitch reinforcements provide added durability and extended glove life, whereas a neoprene-elastic design boasts ultimate comfort for those long days out on the water. Hand exit and entry is made easier than ever thanks to their dual wide stretch openings for your convenience! FEATURES: Perfect for waterskiing and other water sports Intended for men’s wear Features a full amara palm for a soft handle feel and comfort Strategic stitch reinforcements for extended glove life Features a neoprene-elastic design for ultimate comfort Pre-curved fingers for handle-specific functionality and hand comfort Velcro knuckle and wrist straps for snug and secure closure Dual wide stretch openings for easier hand entry and exit