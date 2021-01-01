Rockport Men's World Tour Classic Walking Shoe Sand Nubuck 11.5 N

CUSTOM, COMFORTABLE FIT: Full-grain leathers look great while conforming to the foot over time for a comfortable, personal fit ALL-DAY COMFORT: Cushioned footbed with extra padding at heel and forefoot, paired with truTECH and truTECH+ lightweight comfort system that delivers shock absorption at the heel and energy rebound at the forefoot, for the most comfortable boots around ALL-AROUND CUSHIONED COMFORT: The padded collar and tongue are designed to provide cushioning comfort and reduce irritation around the heel and top of the foot STABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY: Wide-base construction means a comfortable shoe that moves with you while delivering confidence with every step TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Textile linings offer breathability for a comfortable foot environment LONG-WEAR DURABILITY: Put that extra mile on these walking shoes designed with a rubber outsole for long-wear durability and an EVA midsole engineered to provide lightweight shock absorption to help reduce foot and leg fatigue INNOVATION YOU CAN FEEL: In 1971 Rockport was the first to infuse athletic technology into men’s dress shoes, and they’ve been delivering innovation-based quality, fit and performance ever since TOTAL MOTION TECHNOLOGY by ROCKPORT, leaders in comfort footwear technology since 1971