Prana Men's Wyndwell Flannel Shirt - Small - Camp Fire

The Prana Men's Wyndwell Flannel Shirt is an organic cotton and polyester blend button down shirt for wearing in any season. A collar dresses up your jeans pretty well, but go ahead and wear this with any sort of pants. Button it up, wear it open, options make the world go round. Features of the Prana Men's Wyndwell Flannel Shirt Organic Cotton blend twil woven plaid Under placket grosgrain taping Left chest patch pocket Back collar button detail Self hanger loop at back yoke Fabric Details 60% Organic Cotton, 40% Polyester