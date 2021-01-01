B & C Mens X-Lite Softshell Jacket (Black) - 2XL - Also in: M, S, XL, 3XL, L

High performance 3-layer laminate Softshell Light Pack Jacket. - Lightweight. - 2 front zipped pockets and 1 right chest zipped pocket with reverse zip fastening & garage & zip pull. - 2 inner pockets. - Right chest pocket with headphone exit. - Adjustable cuffs with rubber tab and touch fastening. - Adjustable bottom hem with elasticated draw cord and stoppers. - Full inner placket in outer shell fabric. - Chin protector. - Critical seams taped. - Outer layer: 94% Polyester, 6% Elastane (woven Softshell 300g/m). - Mid layer: Bonded breathable membrane- windproof and waterproof 5000mm. - Inner layer: 100% Polyester mesh. - Waterproof: 5000mm. - Breathable: 500MVP. - Size: S (36/38 inches), M (38/40 inches), L (41/42 inches), XL (43/44 inches), 2XL (45/47 inches) 3XL (47/49 inches). - Gender: Men