A speed-lacing cage brings runner-tech detailing and easy lockdown to a minimalist sneaker crafted from breathable textured mesh. Wide elastic bands anchor the upper to the midsole to create a snug inner sock for a flexible, stay-put fit, while the OrthoLite footbed and molded EVA foam sole provide easy, lightweight comfort with every step. Style Name: Adidas X Plr Sneaker (Men). Style Number: 5432054.