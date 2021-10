Enjoy maximum comfort with our performance boxer briefs from Hanes, featuring lightweight mesh fabric for ultimate breathability.X-TEMP technology adapts to help keep you cool and dryFreshIQ advanced odor protection technologyTagless Comfort Flex waistbandMoisture wickingPolyesterWashableImportedFeatures: Tag FreeFabric Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCountry of Origin: Imported