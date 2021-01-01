NEOSPORT Men's XSpan Sport Vest, Large, Blue

-- enter Whether you’re paddling out on a warm afternoon, or diving in on a cool autumn day, the NEOSPORT® Men’s XSpan™ Sport Vest has you covered! You’ll love the versatility of this neoprene vest for layering with your wetsuit or wearing by itself, while the four-way stretch fabrics allow full mobility no matter what adventure you take on next! Flatlock seams keep you comfortable on those chilly mornings and in the heat of the day! FEATURES: Designed for paddle sports, water skiing, recreational use and other cold or warm-water activities Perfect for layering over or under your wetsuit or wearing separately XSpan™ technology provides an ultra-soft fit and feel with superior four-way stretch construction for overall comfort Layering helps lock in warmth Sleeveless fit creates mobility and versatile use in all temperatures Nylon/2.5mm neoprene, waterproof construction Four-way stretch fabrics create a comfortable fit that moves with you Flatlock seams for a durable, comfortable fit Heavy-duty #10YKK zipper at the front Limited manufacturer’s warranty Model # SX125MF NEOSPORT