Caterpillar Men's Yarder Polarized Sunglasses Square, Matte Navy Crystal Fade, 58 mm

YARDER frames are made of lightweight yet durable polycarbonate Deep square fronted active style with keyhole bridge Temples showcase tactile CAT tread texture and machine pressed logo plaque Solid smoke with silver flash POLARIZED lenses are made of 1.0mm Triacetate Cellulose (TAC), a technology formulated for superior visual and polarization clarity. These lenses are predominantly made from natural, renewable materials, mainly eco-polymers from cotton & wood cellulose Fully RXable – Cat Sunglasses have been engineered to be glazed by an optician and to carry your personal prescription