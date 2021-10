Keep out the cold in a quilted puffer jacket, made in a soft, water resistant, microsheen shell fabric. An attached hood, lined with faux shearling provides extra warmth while neoprene trimming at the inner cuffs keeps the chill at bay. The multiple exterior pockets give you extra storage for your hands and valuables. Style Name: Marc New York Yarmouth Water Resistant Puffer Jacket. Style Number: 6726420.