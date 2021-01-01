Carhartt Men's Yukon Extremes Insulated Biberall, Large, Black

Fit and Design: Shell Fabric: 6.5-ounce, 500-denier Cordura® nylon shell 150g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation for warmth without the weight 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective taping on center back and double front Back-leg Cordura® kick panels for durability Wind Fighter® technology tames the wind Rain Defender® durable water repellent (DWR) keeps you dry and moving in light rain 3M™ reflective Carhartt patch on secure chest pocket Adjustable elastic suspenders for a personalized fit; Low profile buckle closure; Two-way zip front Double-layer knees with openings for adding knee pads and cleaning out debris; Ankle-to-thigh leg zippers with storm flaps and snap closures Bar tacks at vital stress points Ledge hand pockets; Front cargo pockets with hook-and-loop closure Back pockets with hook-and-loop closure; Multiple utility pockets; Right-leg hammer loop