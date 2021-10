The Z/Volv 2 sandal upper straps that wrap around the foot and through the midsole and a toe loop for a customized fit and secure movement. It has adjustable and durable high tensile webbing heel risers and injection-molded ladder lock buckles. It has an embedded nylon shank for support and a lightweight LUVSEAT™ midsole. The non-marking EcoTread™ outsole is made of recycled compound materials and has 3mm lugs.