Silver Jeans Zac Relaxed Fit-Straight Leg Jean. Casual and easy, the Zac jeans sits just below the waist and features a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh. They're designed with just a bit of stretch for a comfortable feel. This pair is finished with a classic straight leg and signature stitching on the back pockets. 28 - 44: 30", 32", 34", 36"