The casual Rockport Zaden UBal Oxford Sneaker combines athletic features with lightweight materials that takes serious business out and putting style and comfort in. With a lightweight outsole, padded collars, and removable footbed, it's the perfect footwear for the active weekender. Features and Benefits Lace up Removable EVA and memory foam cushioned footbed Padded collar Perforated details Rubberized lightweight EVA outsole