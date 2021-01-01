If you're into stripes, you'll really love this Original Penguin men's button-down shirt. An allover zigzag stripe pattern does it up in style. Plain weave fabrication adds durability. Cool and casual, this slim fit short sleeve shirt has just the right amount of swagger. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Zigzag Stripe Short Sleeves Shirt in Surf The Web Blue, Size Medium, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear