Fruit Of The Loom Mens Zip Neck Sweatshirt (Bottle Green) - XL - Also in: M, XXL, L, S

100% Ringspun combed Cotton facing for enhanced wash and wear performance. - High neck with metal zip. - Twin needle stitching detail throughout. - Ribbed hem and cuffs with Lycra® for shape retention. - Covered zip for enhanced printability. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester. - S (30-32: Waist (ins)). - M (32-34: Waist (ins)). - L (34-36: Waist (ins)). - XL (38-40: Waist (ins)). - 2XL (40-42: Waist (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men