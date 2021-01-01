Fruit Of The Loom Mens Zip Neck Sweatshirt Top (Red) - L - Also in: XXL, XL, S, M

Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Covered zip for enhanced printability. - Turtle neck collar with single jersey back neck tape. - Waist and cuff rib in cotton/lycra® for shape retention. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% cotton Belcoro® yarn 20% polyester. - S (35-37: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (41-43: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47-49: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men