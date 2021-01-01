Fruit Of The Loom Mens Zip Through Hooded Sweatshirt / Hoodie (Deep Navy) - XXL - Also in: L, M, S, XL

Set-in sleeves. - Drawstring double fabric hood with self-colored draw cord. - Deep front pouch pockets. - Single jersey neck tape for comfort. - Fashionable full length narrow covered zip for enhanced printability. - Ribbed hem and cuffs with Lycra® for shape retention. - Twin needle stitching detail throughout. - With side seams. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 62924. - and in childrens sizes, code 62035. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester. - S (35-37: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (41-43: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47-49: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men