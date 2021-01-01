Varley Mentone Pullover in Pink. - size XS (also in S, M, L) Varley Mentone Pullover in Pink. - size XS (also in S, M, L) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Partial front zipper closure. Midweight knit fabric. VARR-WK56. VAR00615. Varley is a performance fashion and wellness brand for the modern woman. It was founded with the goal of creating a brand with quality and community at the very heart of everything it does. With headquarters split between London and Los Angeles, Varley draws inspiration from both to create collections that are highly technical in nature with an elevated yet understated aesthetic. It prides itself on creating products that women will come back to time and time again. The form and function of each piece has to support the modern-day multi-tasking lifestyle.