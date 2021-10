Meooow? Funny, not so seriously meant cat with knife for people with black humor, cynics and fans of evil kittens. Bad mood statement for antisocial, gothics, metalers, metal heads and horror fans. Halloween for girls. Cynism, sarcasm, black humour are your thing? Then this black cat motif is perfect for you. For crazy cat lady on birthday or Christmas. Funny saying with black cat for misanthropes, bad mood. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem