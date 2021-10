Perfect for any cowgirl or cowboy with country southern roots who loves cats. If you love horse back riding and rodeo's show everyone your western style with this mashup of meow and howdy. This rodeo cat lover design reads: Meowdy with a cat in a cowboy hat. If you talking cowboy and loves cats show everyone today. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.