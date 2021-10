You can never truly know where life takes you, which is why the Razer Mercenary Bag is designed to go where you want. Rugged yet comfortable, this bold backpack will withstand the harshest of urban situations you find yourself in, while keeping all your personal items safe. The generous space and compartments will hold your Razer Blade 14" and much more Even when you have a long activity-packed weekend ahead, you can carry it all in your Razer Mercenary Bag. Sold and shipped directly by Razer