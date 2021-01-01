Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club TF Artificial-Turf Soccer Shoe

SCORCH THE COMPETITION. The Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club TF combines breathable and flexible materials for a seamless fit. A rubber sole helps supercharge traction on turf. Exceptional Touch A textured pattern provides grip for better ball control when dribbling at high speeds. Dig In, Take Off Rubber outsole is designed for exceptional traction on turf surfaces. Seamless Design Dynamic Fit collar and comfortable lining work together to wrap your foot for a natural, close-fitting feel. Product Details For use on shorter, synthetic surfaces Cushioned insole Style: CV0955; Color: Black/Iron Grey/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult